'Slightly below-average' hurricane season expected, CSU forecasters say

Published: Apr. 13, 2023
We could be in for a "slightly below-average" hurricane season, forecasters from Colorado State University announced Thursday.

The CSU forecast, which is released annually and is considered one of the top indicators of the Atlantic hurricane season, is predicting a total of 13 tropical storms, six hurricanes, and two major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.

In an average season, CSU forecasters said there are typically 14 tropical storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes. Those figures are based on weather data between 1991 and 2020.

Meteorologists said an elevated El Niño pattern — meaning warmer-than-average Pacific Ocean water — is expected to hinder some Atlantic storms from developing into tropical systems.

The CSU forecast was released just one day after severe storms hammered South Florida on Wednesday, drenching Fort Lauderdale with more than 25 inches of rainand closing Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to flight activity until at least 5 a.m. Friday.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

