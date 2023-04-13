What should I do if my flight is canceled?

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was swamped by historic rains, travelers frantically sought alternate flightsat Palm Beach International Airport.

So, what can you do if your flight was canceled, and you still haven't been able to get to your destination?

If your flight is canceled, travel experts recommend downloading your airline's app since it allows travelers to rebook quickly, giving you credit for the money you spent on your canceled flight.

RELATED: More than 25 inches of rain floods Fort Lauderdale, most within 6 hours

Travelers can also call the airline, but be prepared to wait since you're likely to be put on hold when there are mass cancellations.

Finally, try to stay with the same airline because if you switch carriers, you might not get the refund right away.

Travel experts recommend asking for your refund in cash.

Most airlines offer vouchers and that's where you need to be careful because many vouchers often have blackout dates during holiday seasons and have expiration dates.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A man scratched off a $1 million winning lottery ticket for his 18th birthday.
Man wins $1M jackpot after grandmother buys lottery ticket for 18th birthday
Sailfish spotted under Blue Heron Bridge
Gwen Stefani to perform at Dreyfoos School of the Arts fundraiser
West Palm Beach police seeking to fill 10 dispatcher jobs
In this Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015, photo, a BurgerFi restaurant is shown in Aventura, Fla....
Lawsuit: BurgerFi misled investors in Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza purchase

Latest News

Cat doused in acid in Okeechobee prompts discussion on animal abuse laws
Wig-wearing man arrested in West Palm Beach bank robbery
Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban
Despite rainfall, Martin County still dealing with severe drought