2 brothers charged in theft of millions in COVID-19 relief funds

WASHINGTON - MARCH 09: The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau's headquaters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. F.B.I. Director Robert Mueller was responding to a report by the Justice Department inspector general that concluded the FBI had committed 22 violations in its collection of information through the use of national security letters. The letters, which the audit numbered at 47,000 in 2005, allow the agency to collect information like telephone, banking and e-mail records without a judicially approved subpoena. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Brothers from Palm Beach County and Miramar were charged with fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in COVID-19 pandemic relief loans and advances from the Small Business Administration through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

The federal indictment against Patrick Charles, 41, of west of Lake Worth Beach, and Carl Charles, 43, of Miramar, was unsealed Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

From March 2020 through December 2021, the brothers with their accomplices to ubmit applications to the SBA for nearly $5 million in EIDL loans, making false statements regarding the businesses’ revenues, creation dates and number of employees, according to the indictment,

The SBA disbursed more than $2.5 million in loan proceeds and advances to the defendants and others.

Patrick Charles is charged with three counts of wire fraud and with four counts of wire fraud and . If convicted, they face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count.

RELATED: New task force targets COVID-19 relief fraud in Palm Beach County

The FBI Miami fieldcoffice, U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and SBA-Office of Inspector General investigatied the case.

The COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force was formed in May 2021.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice's National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form [lnks.gd].

