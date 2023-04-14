Fog possible Friday morning, afternoon spotty storms

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
The atmosphere is still very warm, moist and unstable with flow coming in from the southwest on Friday.

Thunderstorms will develop later in the afternoon and evening that will track form west to east.

Friday's afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s. It will be even hotter by Saturday with highs getting close to 90-degree weather.

Saturday's rain chance is the lowest we will have this week with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm inland during the late afternoon.

Upper 80s again Sunday but with a better chance for more storms in the afternoon as a cold front approaches.

The cold front will pass through on Monday with showers and storms.

Drier and sunny weather by Tuesday of next week and it lasts through mid-week with highs back down in the low 80s and overnight lows in the 60s behind the front.

