Fort Lauderdale airport planning to reopen Friday

Apr. 14, 2023
Friday morning Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remained shut down. Airport officials are hoping to reopen by 9 a.m. but the weather is still a headache for travelers.

Early Friday morning the water was beginning to recede in some areas, however a lot of water still remained on the runways. Officials hope the water will dissipate but they need a break and Thursday’s rain was no help.

Broward County Vice Mayor Lamar Fisher came to the airport Thursday. He spoke about his optimism on whether the airport would reopen Friday.

"Our airport is now, of course, continuing to be shut down. We are hoping and praying that we'll be able to open up tomorrow morning. Both runways, of course, if you could see behind me, are still under water,” Fisher said. “You have to have nature takes its course, because we have nowhere to pump this water out.”

Meanwhile, travelers expressed frustrations about the historic flooding.

