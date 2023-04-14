Fort Lauderdale airport resumes airline operations after historic flooding

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport officials resumed airline operations 9 a.m. Friday, according to the airport's website.

The reopening comes after more than 25 inches of raininundated Fort Lauderdale, causing widespread flooding and the city's airport to close.

The airport reopened and flights finally took off Friday morning after more than 40 hours of delays and cancellations, leaving travelers stranded.

"I cried a lot, I'm tired of crying, I'm ready to go home," one passenger said.

"I'm just ready to go, because I feel like I've been here already and this airport food is getting a little old," another passenger said.

WATCH: Fort Lauderdale airport runway looks like a river

One traveler told WPTV that she is still waiting to fly out to California. She has spent the past two nights at the airport unable to book a room at a nearby hotel. She said money is tight and could not afford to find an alternative out of the city.

"It’s been long, definitely but just day-by-day. This made me happy that at least people were leaving and things are starting to move," she said. "It was a little crazy earlier but as long as it doesn’t rain, we’re good."

Isolated thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon but are not expected to be as numerous and widespread as Thursday.

A truck drives on the flooded runway at Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

A total of 118 flights were delayed and 240 flights were canceled as of 9 a.m., according to FlightAware.

At around 5 a.m., the water was beginning to recede in some areas, however a lot of water still remained on the runways. Officials hoped the water would dissipate after Thursday’s rain.

Travelers should check with their airline to see if their flight is canceled or delayed before heading to the airport.

