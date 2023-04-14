Fort Lauderdale airport resumes airline operations after historic flooding

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport officials resumed airline operations 9 a.m. Friday, according to the airport's website.

The reopening comes after more than 25 inches of raininundated Fort Lauderdale, causing widespread flooding and the city's airport to close.

hollywood flooding.png
hollywood flooding.png

The airport reopened and flights finally took off Friday morning after more than 40 hours of delays and cancellations, leaving travelers stranded.

"I cried a lot, I'm tired of crying, I'm ready to go home," one passenger said.

"I'm just ready to go, because I feel like I've been here already and this airport food is getting a little old," another passenger said.

WATCH: Fort Lauderdale airport runway looks like a river

Fort Lauderdale airport runway looks like river

One traveler told WPTV that she is still waiting to fly out to California. She has spent the past two nights at the airport unable to book a room at a nearby hotel. She said money is tight and could not afford to find an alternative out of the city.

"It’s been long, definitely but just day-by-day. This made me happy that at least people were leaving and things are starting to move," she said. "It was a little crazy earlier but as long as it doesn’t rain, we’re good."

Isolated thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon but are not expected to be as numerous and widespread as Thursday.

A truck drives on the flooded runway at Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport,...
A truck drives on the flooded runway at Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

A total of 118 flights were delayed and 240 flights were canceled as of 9 a.m., according to FlightAware.

At around 5 a.m., the water was beginning to recede in some areas, however a lot of water still remained on the runways. Officials hoped the water would dissipate after Thursday’s rain.

Travelers should check with their airline to see if their flight is canceled or delayed before heading to the airport.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Sailfish spotted under Blue Heron Bridge
Earl Lape, 61, chose to take home the lump-sum option of $21.8 million.
No joke: Man wins largest Lotto America jackpot of $40M on April Fools’ Day
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Gwen Stefani to perform at Dreyfoos School of the Arts fundraiser
Flooding rains inundate Broward County, close Fort Lauderdale airport

Latest News

Jensen Beach High School lockdown lifted after student violated security rules
A football sits on the stand waiting the kickoff during the second half of a USFL football game...
2023 USFL rule changes: Kickoffs move back, no more fumble touchbacks
Ashleigh Walters' artwork on display at Lighthouse Art Center Gallery
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) attempts to block a pass by Miami Dolphins quarterback...
New helmet to better protect from concussions now available for NFL QBs
DeSantis signs Florida GOP's 6-week abortion ban into law