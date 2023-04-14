Fort Lauderdale airport resumes airline operations Friday

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport officials resumed airline operations 9 a.m. Friday, according to the airport's website.

The reopening comes after heavy rains inundated Fort Lauderdale, causing widespread flooding and the city’s airport to close.

Travelers packed the airport just after 8 a.m. A total of 118 flights were delayed and 240 flights were canceled as of 9 a.m., according to FlightAware.

At around 5 a.m., the water was beginning to recede in some areas, however a lot of water still remained on the runways. Officials hoped the water would dissipate after Thursday’s rain.

WATCH: Fort Lauderdale airport runway looks like a river

Fort Lauderdale airport runway looks like river

Broward County Vice Mayor Lamar Fisher came to the airport Thursday and spoke about his optimism on whether the airport would reopen Friday.

"Our airport is now, of course, continuing to be shut down. We are hoping and praying that we'll be able to open up tomorrow morning. Both runways, of course, if you could see behind me, are still under water,” Fisher said. “You have to have nature takes its course, because we have nowhere to pump this water out.”

Meanwhile, travelers expressed frustrations about the historic flooding.

Travelers should check with their airline to see if their flight is canceled or delayed.

Scripps Only Content 2023