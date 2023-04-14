Fort Pierce man killed after car t-boned by semi near Royal Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A 30-year-old man from Fort Pierce died in a Palm Beach County crash Thursday morning after deputies said he turned in front of a semi.

The wreck occurred just after 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southern and Forest Hill boulevards near Royal Palm Beach and Wellington.

Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Kyle R. Dougherty, was driving a Honda HR-V westbound on Southern Boulevard when he attempted to make a left-hand turn and travel southbound on Forest Hill Boulevard.

At the same time, a semi was heading east on Southern Boulevard in the outside lane of travel, approaching the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard.

The sheriff's office report said as the semi attempted to go through the intersection, the Honda turned directly into its path of travel, violating its right of way.

During the collision, the front of the semi impacted the passenger side of the Honda.

After the wreck, both vehicles remained together and traveled as one through the intersection.

Dougherty was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County fire rescue.

The driver of the semi was taken to Palms West Hospital for minor injuries.

