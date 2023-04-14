Friend remembers Dunkin' employee killed in Southern Boulevard crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Loved ones are remembering a 30-year-old man from Fort Pierce who died in a crash Thursday morning at the intersection of Southern and Forest Hill boulevards.

His friend and former coworker Brittany Buscen said, above all else, that the victim, Kyle Dougherty was a loving husband and father.

"He was just so excited to start his life, his future with his wife and his baby girl, and that was his pride and joy, and that's all he wanted," Buscen said. "That's all he talked about."

Dougherty was on his way to work the morning of the crash, according to Buscen.

Brittany Buscen describes the heartbreak of losing her friend in the wreck.
Brittany Buscen describes the heartbreak of losing her friend in the wreck.

"This is a crazy tragedy," she said. "His coworkers were waiting for him at work, calling his phone, calling his phone and the next thing you know they hear an accident."

She told WPTV that Dougherty had worked at the Dunkin' located on Forest Hill Boulevard in Wellington since it opened more than a decade ago.

"None of us can process it. We can't wrap our heads around it. They actually shut down Dunkin' Donuts yesterday because of it," Buscen said. "He was 30 years old. He still had a whole long life ahead of him."

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Dougherty was making a left turn when a semi hit the passenger's side of his vehicle.

A Fort Pierce man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and...
A Fort Pierce man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and Southern Boulevard on April 13, 2023.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help his family.

Buscen said that something needs to be done at that intersection.

"I personally got into an accident right there where he got into an accident," she said. "It's just a really bad area. Something needs to be done right there. There's been too many accidents in that area. Too many fatalities."

The driver of the semi involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the wreck.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Sailfish spotted under Blue Heron Bridge
Earl Lape, 61, chose to take home the lump-sum option of $21.8 million.
No joke: Man wins largest Lotto America jackpot of $40M on April Fools’ Day
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Gwen Stefani to perform at Dreyfoos School of the Arts fundraiser
Flooding rains inundate Broward County, close Fort Lauderdale airport

Latest News

Landlord cuts off water, electricity in apparent effort to get renters to leave
WASHINGTON - MARCH 09: The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau's...
2 brothers charged in theft of millions in COVID-19 relief funds
Indian River County extends burn ban at least another week
Youth trade expo set for Saturday in West Palm Beach