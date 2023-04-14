‘I felt like I was dying:’ Police rescue child trapped in submerged vehicle

The quick thinking of Miami-Dade police officers save a boy trapped in a submerged car. (MIAMI-DADE POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN, WPLG, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Amara Walker
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (CNN) - The teamwork and quick actions of several Miami-Dade police officers saved a boy trapped in a submerged car.

As police officers arrived at the accident site, they discovered a car submerged in a southern Florida canal with a 3-year-old boy trapped in his car seat and his father frantic for help.

Without thinking, they jumped into action to save the boy’s life.

“I felt like I was dying. Not so much for me but for the child. I’ve lived a little, but he hasn’t. That day he had just turned three,” Orlando Borrón, the boy’s father, said.

Borrón says he lost control of his car trying to avoid an oncoming car and crashed into a canal.

Even as police arrived, he refused to leave his son’s side.

“That’s what I saw when I got there, it was the father trying to hold onto his child, saying he can’t get the kid out of the water,” said Sgt. Edward Webster with Miami-Dade police.

When police officers responded to the scene, Officer Emanuel Walton immediately dove into the murky canal waters multiple times but kept coming up empty-handed.

“Every time he would actually come out and he wouldn’t come out with the baby. It did worry us,” Officer Julian Reyes said.

Minutes later, Walton somehow located and freed the boy.

“Eventually I felt the baby seat, the car seat and I pulled it as hard as I could because I couldn’t figure out where the seat belt was or anything of that nature,” Walton said. “Luckily it broke off and the child was able to pop up to the top of the car.”

Extricating the child from his car seat was only half the challenge. Once he was out of the water, Officer Junior Clervil started to perform CPR.

“So, after the third set of CPR, he pretty much threw up the water that was inside his stomach,” Clervil said.

Clervil says he thought of his own son as he attempted CPR over and over again.

“Emotionally, it was the worst day of my life but also the best day of my life,” he said.

These officers, all of whom are fathers, credit their teamwork for beating the odds in a canal where they have seen most accident victims lose their lives.

“I remember when I was going to the hospital with the kid, I left my gun belt, I left my shoes. I was in the back of the ambulance like a normal civilian,” Clervil said. “It wasn’t really about doing my job. It was more about, you know, saving the day. I felt like more of a human being, more of a police officer, honestly.”

