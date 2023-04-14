Indian River County extends burn ban at least another week

Indian River County extended its burn ban one week until 8 a.m. April 22, and possibly longer, as wildfire threats continue, the county announced Friday.

The original countywide one-week ban was effective at 8 a.m. April 8 and was to expire Saturday.

“We had hoped the forecasted rain would bring relief to critically dry areas, but it just hasn’t materialized," Emergency Services Director Dave Johnson said in a news release. "The ongoing threat to public health, safety and welfare of our citizens is the primary consideration when calling for the declaration of a local emergency."

RELATED: Treasure Coast drought concerns increase as need for rain grows

Interim County Administrator Mike Zito signed the order.

The county's original burn ban was ordered one day after St. Lucie County Public Safety officials, in conjunction with the St. Lucie County Fire District, issued a one-week ban Friday.

There is no word yet from the county whether its ban will be extended.

Martin County does not have a state of emergency or burn banin effect but it is not allowing open burning in Martin County,"

The orders in St. Lucie and Indian River counties prohibit all outdoor burning that has not been specifically permitted by the Florida Forestry Service, including outdoor burning of yard trash, household paper products, bonfires, campfires, warming fires, outdoor fireplaces, chimeneas and cooking fires unless authorized by the FFA it is for the cooking of food exclusively within a gas or charcoal grill.

Also, the setting of fires to any grass, brush or forest-covered land is prohibited unless authorized by the Florida Forest Service.

Motorists are asked to use extreme caution and avoid keeping vehicles parked with the motor running or driving over dry, grassy areas.

On Tuesday, firefighters from the Florida Forest Service and Okeechobee County Fire Department worked to control a brush fire in the Fort Drum Wildlife Management Area near the Florida Turnpike.

The fire was composed of several other smaller fires totalling 30 acres within the Fort Drum area and are referred to as the Fort Drum Complex Fire," Miguel Nevarez told WPTV.

It is 100% contained.

Scripps Only Content 2023