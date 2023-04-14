Jensen Beach High School lockdown lifted after student violated security rules

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A lockdown at Jensen Beach High School was lifted late Friday morning after an incident involving a student walking onto school property without him following security procedures, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

After the person bypassed all security protocols, school administrators issued the lockdown, then all available north end Martin County Sheriff’s Office personnel and Stuart police responded to the school, according to a post by the county agency on Facebook.

The student has been located and determined to be a student who violated all security rules. He has been detained and is being questioned.

No threat exists to students and faculty exists at this time, the sheriff's office said.

A large law enforcement presence is at Jensen Beach High School on Friday morning.

There is no existing threat but a law enforcement official told WPTV that one person is in custody.

This is a breaking news story.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Sailfish spotted under Blue Heron Bridge
Earl Lape, 61, chose to take home the lump-sum option of $21.8 million.
No joke: Man wins largest Lotto America jackpot of $40M on April Fools’ Day
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Gwen Stefani to perform at Dreyfoos School of the Arts fundraiser
Flooding rains inundate Broward County, close Fort Lauderdale airport

Latest News

A football sits on the stand waiting the kickoff during the second half of a USFL football game...
2023 USFL rule changes: Kickoffs move back, no more fumble touchbacks
Ashleigh Walters' artwork on display at Lighthouse Art Center Gallery
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) attempts to block a pass by Miami Dolphins quarterback...
New helmet to better protect from concussions now available for NFL QBs
DeSantis signs Florida GOP's 6-week abortion ban into law