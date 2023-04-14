Jensen Beach High School lockdown lifted after student violated security rules

A lockdown at Jensen Beach High School was lifted late Friday morning after an incident involving a student walking onto school property without him following security procedures, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

After the person bypassed all security protocols, school administrators issued the lockdown, then all available north end Martin County Sheriff’s Office personnel and Stuart police responded to the school, according to a post by the county agency on Facebook.

The student has been located and determined to be a student who violated all security rules. He has been detained and is being questioned.

No threat exists to students and faculty exists at this time, the sheriff's office said.

A large law enforcement presence is at Jensen Beach High School on Friday morning.

There is no existing threat but a law enforcement official told WPTV that one person is in custody.

This is a breaking news story.

