Brain of Louisville bank mass shooting suspect to be tested for CTE

Five people have died following a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank. (Source: CNN/WDRB/WAVE/WLKY)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The brain of Louisville bank shooting suspect Connor Sturgeon will be tested for a degenerative brain disease called CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

The family’s attorney confirmed that Sturgeon’s father told him that Sturgeon’s brain is being tested, WAVE reported

A family friend said the family and the Kentucky state medical examiner wanted to have the testing done.

The process has begun, and results are expected in a few weeks.

CTE is degeneration of the brain caused by repeated trauma to the head. Diagnosis is made by studying sections of the brain.

Sturgeon’s friend said he had three significant concussions while playing football and basketball in the eighth and ninth grades.

He said high school classmates even called him “Mister Concussion.”

Five people were killed in Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank. Eight others were wounded, one of them critically.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sailfish spotted under Blue Heron Bridge
Earl Lape, 61, chose to take home the lump-sum option of $21.8 million.
No joke: Man wins largest Lotto America jackpot of $40M on April Fools’ Day
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Gwen Stefani to perform at Dreyfoos School of the Arts fundraiser
Flooding rains inundate Broward County, close Fort Lauderdale airport

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks about Ireland's legacy in Thursday's remarks.
Biden delivers remarks at Ireland's parliament
Former nurse pleads guilty to swapping vials of liquid fentanyl with saline
GRAPHIC WARNING: The city council settled two cases against former officer Derek Chauvin for...
GRAPHIC: Civil cases related to ex-officer Chauvin settled in Minneapolis
Fort Lauderdale airport planning to reopen Friday