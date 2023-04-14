Muhammad Ali documentary tells story of boxing legend through son’s eyes

It was a packed house Wednesday at the Movies of Delray movie theater for a screening of the documentary “My Father Muhammad Ali: The Untold Story.”

The film is about being the son of one of the greatest boxers of all time and how it affected Muhammad Ali Jr.'s life.

"My relationship with my father was like a brother, brother-type relationship," Ali Jr. said. "We were more than father and son. We talk could talk about anything."

The boxer's son grew up in a large family. He said he didn't stay in much contact with his father as the years went on. In fact, the last time he saw his dad was when he was in the hospital on his deathbed.

Muhammad Ali Jr. discusses the relationship he had with his father.

"I don't care how big you get, how famous you get, daddy was daddy," he said.

The documentary took two years to make and many interviews. Richard Blum was one of the producers.

"Everybody perceives great ones as being perfect," Blum said. "Nothing ever goes bad in their lives, but, as you know, things do go bad, things do go south. Not everything is hunky-dory and beautiful, perfect and that's what we wanted to show."

Richard Blum says the film humanizes Muhammad Ali.

Gary Giannone with the Boca Police Athletic League brought a group of kids from their boxing program to the screening.

"We have a beautiful boxing gym," Giannone said. "We have, nightly, 15 to 16 children that come from the ages of 10 to about 20."

Boxer Brianna Canaval is a big fan of Ali.

"I am familiar with him, and I love the stuff he says in his interviews," Canaval said. "It just makes you remember him even more."

Maximous Mendoza said Ali is a hero to him.

"Muhammad Ali is my role model, and I look up to Muhammad Ali," Mendoza said.

Ali Jr. said what he wants people to take from the documentary is that his dad wasn't perfect, but he was still his dad.

