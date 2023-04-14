Person barricaded with child inside Port St. Lucie home
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A person experiencing a mental health crisis was barricaded inside a Port St. Lucie home with a child, police said Friday.
The incident is taking place in the 900 block of Southwest Jaslo Avenue.
Police said the person was also possibly armed.
Police said a crisis negotiation and SWAT Team are at the scene attempting to de-escalate and peacefully resolve the situation.
There is a heavy police presence at the scene, so the public was urged to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available.
