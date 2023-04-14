Storms possible mainly late afternoon through early evening

It will be even hotter Saturday with highs getting close to 90 degrees.

Saturday's rain chance is the lowest we will have this week with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm inland during the late afternoon.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Upper 80s again Sunday but with a better chance for more storms in the afternoon as a cold front approaches.

The cold front will pass through on Monday with showers and storms.

Drier and sunny weather by Tuesday of next week and it lasts through mid-week with highs back down in the low 80s and overnight lows in the 60s behind the front.

Scripps Only Content 2023