Storms possible mainly late afternoon through early evening
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
It will be even hotter Saturday with highs getting close to 90 degrees.
Saturday's rain chance is the lowest we will have this week with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm inland during the late afternoon.
MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast
Upper 80s again Sunday but with a better chance for more storms in the afternoon as a cold front approaches.
The cold front will pass through on Monday with showers and storms.
Drier and sunny weather by Tuesday of next week and it lasts through mid-week with highs back down in the low 80s and overnight lows in the 60s behind the front.
Scripps Only Content 2023