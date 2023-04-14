Youth trade expo set for Saturday in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Teaching fulfilling and rewarding career skills to youth, foster kids, the homeless and more is the mission of Xcel Mentoring. They have mobile classrooms that teach people how to win on the job.

"At the core, we do mentoring. We also do life skills for the young people," Maribel Rivera, director of operations at Xcel Mentoring. "Then we transition them by introducing them to a career option in a trade, so we do everything from electric plumbing, construction, you know, carpentry, welding, and our virtual design, which is one of the things that we're very proud of architecture engineering."

Maribel Rivera explains to WPTV reporter T.A. Walker how Xcel Mentoring prepares teens for a...
Maribel Rivera explains to WPTV reporter T.A. Walker how Xcel Mentoring prepares teens for a variety of careers.

Xcel Mentoring's trade expo is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Orthodox Zion Primitive Church, which is located at 2900 N. Australian Ave.

They're expecting 50-60 kids at Saturday's event and are providing lunch. No pre-registration is required and it is open to the public and free.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Sailfish spotted under Blue Heron Bridge
Earl Lape, 61, chose to take home the lump-sum option of $21.8 million.
No joke: Man wins largest Lotto America jackpot of $40M on April Fools’ Day
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Gwen Stefani to perform at Dreyfoos School of the Arts fundraiser
Flooding rains inundate Broward County, close Fort Lauderdale airport

Latest News

Indian River County extends burn ban at least another week
Jensen Beach High School lockdown lifted after student violated security rules
A football sits on the stand waiting the kickoff during the second half of a USFL football game...
2023 USFL rule changes: Kickoffs move back, no more fumble touchbacks
Ashleigh Walters' artwork on display at Lighthouse Art Center Gallery