Amber Alert canceled for missing 3-year-old boy in Miami

An Amber Alert was canceled six hours later Saturday for a missing 3-year-old boy in Miami.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement in an 6 a.m. Amber Alert said Oliver Williams was last seen in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and Northwest 15th Street in Miami.

At about noon, the agency posted on Facebook that "the child is safe."

Update! This is a cancellation to the Florida AMBER Alert that was activated on 04/15/2023 for OLIVER WILLIAMS. The child is safe.



If you would like further information, please call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111.



Thank you for sharing! pic.twitter.com/qHRdhNY7Pl — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 15, 2023

Oliver had last been seen wearing a green and yellow "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" outfit and multicolored Crocs.

Authorities believed he might have been in the company of an unknown man last seen wearing a baseball cap and an orange shirt.

The FDLE referred all inquires about Oliver to the Miami Police Department.

Scripps Only Content 2023