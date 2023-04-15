Amber Alert canceled for missing 3-year-old boy in Miami

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
An Amber Alert was canceled six hours later Saturday for a missing 3-year-old boy in Miami.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement in an 6 a.m. Amber Alert said Oliver Williams was last seen in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and Northwest 15th Street in Miami.

At about noon, the agency posted on Facebook that "the child is safe."

Oliver had last been seen wearing a green and yellow "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" outfit and multicolored Crocs.

Authorities believed he might have been in the company of an unknown man last seen wearing a baseball cap and an orange shirt.

The FDLE referred all inquires about Oliver to the Miami Police Department.

