Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 3-year-old boy in Miami

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Amber Alert has been issued for a kidnapped 3-year-old boy in Miami.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Oliver Williams was last seen in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and Northwest 15th Street.

Oliver was last seen wearing a green and yellow "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" outfit and multicolored Crocs.

Authorities believe he may be in the company of an unknown man last seen wearing a baseball cap and an orange shirt. They're believed to be traveling in a 2018 gray Hyundai Santa Fe with the license plate 34BGWE.

Anyone with information as to Oliver's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Sailfish spotted under Blue Heron Bridge
Earl Lape, 61, chose to take home the lump-sum option of $21.8 million.
No joke: Man wins largest Lotto America jackpot of $40M on April Fools’ Day
Friend remembers Dunkin' employee killed in Southern Boulevard crash
Fort Pierce man killed after car t-boned by semi near Royal Palm Beach
Fort Lauderdale airport resumes airline operations after historic flooding

Latest News

New Riviera Beach police chief looks to increase officers in department
Heat eliminate Bulls 102-91, will face Bucks in Round 1
6-week abortion ban gets ink, waits for Florida's high court to take effect
Barricaded man taken into custody after 7 hours of negotiations