Epilepsy Alliance of Florida's Walk the Talk event draws participants, donations

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A total of 160 people laced up their shoes and walked through Howard Park to raise money and awareness of epilepsy.

This is the 12th year for the Epilepsy Alliance of Florida's Walk the Talk event.

More than 500,000 Floridians have been diagnosed with epilepsy. The walk raises money to help people like Pabo Ramallo, whose 11-year-old daughter needs frequent and expensive care to be able to stay in school

“They give us so much," he said. "They help us with the medical bills. She has to follow up with the doctor and have decisions and follow-ups. That’s very expensive and they take care of everything.”

Conact 5 investigative reporter Dave Bohman was the emcee for the walk that raised $47,000 for the Epilepsy Alliance and its programs.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Sailfish spotted under Blue Heron Bridge
Fort Pierce man killed after car t-boned by semi near Royal Palm Beach
Fort Lauderdale airport resumes airline operations after historic flooding
Friend remembers Dunkin' employee killed in Southern Boulevard crash
Earl Lape, 61, chose to take home the lump-sum option of $21.8 million.
No joke: Man wins largest Lotto America jackpot of $40M on April Fools’ Day

Latest News

This photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in Boca...
FAA gives OK for SpaceX's Starship test flight from Texas
Here's why downpour in Florida just wouldn't stop
State's coronavirus cases, deaths at record lows since went to weekly reports
Brightline plans St. Lucie bridge closings for modifications starting Sunday