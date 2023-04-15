New Riviera Beach police chief looks to increase officers in department

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
It's been a dream in the making.

"Once I realized I have something I can utilize for this community, I said that's where I want to be," Riviera Beach Police Chief Michael Coleman said.

Riviera Beach's new top cop is only five days into the job, but he said that upon taking over the department he quickly determined what needs his attention.

"Community policing is something at the forefront of everything I do," he said.

Coleman said the problem areas on Blue Heron Boulevard and Avenue E will get attention.

He also plans to connect with community groups, schools and churches to speak with kids and elders alike.

"When I was young, I just wanted to arrest people, but it didn't change the community, not one bit," he said. "But getting into the hearts of people, giving them opportunities and resources to change lives."

Coleman said he has a two-part plan to evaluate administratively and operationally. He's looking to make sure there are enough officers on the streets.

"Currently we're at 114," he said. "We just had a meeting with the city manager, Mr. Evans, we're trying to increase our numbers."

While WPTV was interviewing Coleman, Riviera Beach resident Alexis Bryant walked up to introduce herself. She asked him about his efforts to fight crime while looking after the folks of Riviera Beach.

"I am pleased to see that he's ready to make a change for us that we needed," Bryant said.

Coleman believes the hardest part of his job is changing the perception that Riviera Beach is a crime-ridden city.

"When people say Riviera Beach has got high crime rates, that's not true," he said. "Riviera Beach has the same issues as any other city. The perception of Riviera Beach makes crime worse than what it is."

