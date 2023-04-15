State's coronavirus cases, deaths at record lows since went to weekly reports

Florida's coronavirus weekly deaths and cases are the lowest since the State Health Department went to weekly reports in June 2021, one year after the pandemic began.

But the state's cumulative infections totals decreased by 32,312 compared with the bi-weekly report two weeks ago. Also, the state has halted reporting cases, deaths and positivity rates data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the past three weeks.

On Friday, the state reported there were 87,799 residents' deaths, an increase of 214 (107 weekly) with a weekly average the lowest since the state went to weekly reports on June 4, 2020 and biweekly on March 27, 2022. The previous low was 291 four weeks ago (145.5 weekly) and last week's figure was 444.

On Aug, 27, there were 1,014 biweekly deaths (507 weekly), the most since 1,167 March 26, 2022 (583.5 weekly). The CDC reported only 51 deaths in a weekly report on March 15 but the next week was 403.

On April 1, 2020, less than a month after the first reported deaths, the weekly total was 64.

The state reported 7,537,137 residents' cases with 7,382 new ones. The previous low was 8,049 March 18, 2022. The figures were 9,359 one week ago and 9,359 two weeks ago.

On Dec. 30, 2022, there were 34,247, most since 38,950 Sept. 2.

The state reports weekly cases numbers but not weekly deaths figures.

The state's cumulative total is 32,312 fewer than in the report two weeks ago.

The department has not explained the change, including in news relases or social media.

The change may have to do with how cases are classified.

The state Health Department said last week its paused its reporting procedures to match the CDC's expanded its definition of a COVID case, which now includes test results from over-the-counter kits and tests performed on the dead.

The halt of data also means there are no updated transmission reports. In the last report nearly the entire state is in "low" transmission with only 3 "medium" (Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto) and none "high."

The state's deaths and cases are a fraction of the peak. According to the CDC, the weekly record was 2,468 deaths on Sept. 22 and cases were 407,379 on Jan. 19, 2022.

Other data also are declining.

The state positivity rate is 8.4% with 8.6% a week ago and 8.3% three weeks ago, the least since Nov. 11 8%. The record high was 31.3% on Feb 6, 2022. The target rate is 5% with Okeechobee the only county in South Florida below that at 4.9%. Palm Beach County is 9.8%.

Coronavirus hospitalizations are down to 880 with 1.6% of capacity. One week ago it was 825 (1.9%), the least since record-keeping began July 2020, according to Department of Health and Human Services. But 194 hospitals reported compared with 169 the previous week.

The vaccinaton rates have held steady. The one-shot total population rates are 82.8% for one dose, 69.6% for completed primary (two) and updated (biovalent) booster 11.4%.

Updated state and CDC data can be found at wptv.com/coronavirus.



