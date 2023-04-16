All eyes on new faces during Owls spring game

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Florida Atlantic fans got their first glimpse of the Owls in the Tom Herman era Saturday.

Team Red defeated Team White 42-17, but the real story was the new faces behind center during the annual spring game.

With N'Kosi Perry gone, it was Daniel Richardson, Ben Ballard and Tyriq Starks competing for the starting spot.

Richardson and Ballard combined for 461 passing yards with six touchdowns, while Starks got one touchdown of his own.

