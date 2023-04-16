Football players use strength to push stuck fire department truck

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT
Members of a semipro football team came to the rescue of the St. Lucie County Fire District.

On Saturday night, Fort Pierce Bengals players collectively used their strength to push out a stuck rescue truck.

R15 had responded to Khali Mack Field at 1211 Ave. M to work on a Bengal player's injury against the Broward Outlaws.

A backup rescue was dispatched after it appeared the truck was inoperable but the stuck truck was freed,

"Good job Fort Pierce Bengals…. thanks for your help!!!," the agency posted on Facebook.

The Bengals won the game 29-22.

The player broke his leg, according to a post on the team's Facebook page.

Scripps Only Content 2023

