Fort Lauderdale to chlorinate water distribution system for 1 month

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The City of Fort Lauderdale will temporarily switch to using free chlorine in its drinking water system for one month after the record 25 inches of rain caused flooding Wednesday.

The process will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday and last through 9 a.m. May 9.

Though the city "expects the chlorination period to be transparent to our neighbors," some may notice a slight change in the taste or smell of their tap water, according to a news release.

Also, people may see fire hydrants running, which is part of the normal maintenance process.

Free chlorination is a common preventative maintenance procedure for water systems using chloramines for disinfection.

"The City of Fort Lauderdale maintains the highest standards to ensure that clean, high-quality drinking water is delivered to our neighbors," the city said in the news release. "The City’s water meets federal, state, and local primary drinking water standards.

For more information, to www.fortlauderdale.gov or contact their 24-hour Customer Service Center at 954-828-8000

Crews are making progress draining standing water from neighborhoods across Fort Lauderdale with 27 vactor/pump trucks deployed, the city said in an update Sunday.

With a chance for storms Sunday afternoon, the city said it is "imperative that residents ensure that storm
drains are clear of leaves and debris. Don't put debris on top of storm grates."

Also, Florida Power & Light and city crews are going block by block to ensure that no power lines are covered with standing water before reenergizing to avoid the risk of electrocution.

Broward County school officialsanticipate classrooms and administrative office will reopen Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Broward County.

