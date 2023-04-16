Man dead in shooting not random, West Palm Beach police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A man was fatally shot in West Palm Beach on Sunday morning was not random, police confirmed.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Ninth Court near Australian Avenue.

ShotSpotter detected gunshots in the area shortly around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

One man was found dead at the scene.

A detective on the scene told WPTV's Briana Nespral the victim knew the shooter, who is not in custody.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

