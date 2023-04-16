Mentoring program keep children focused with life skills

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dozens of area kids went home with a new set of skills thanks to Xcel Mentoring.

It's part of the mentoring program's initiative to help keep children focused.

The event at Orthodox Zion Primitive Church in West Palm Beach was a free way for students to be exposed to different life skills.

The young people learned carpentry, welding, architecture, among essential trades.

"Once you show them that, like today, that you see here, this is showing them, that there are opportunities out there," Tom Rivas, South Florida director of Xcel, said. "Once you put a tool in a kid's hand, it really changes everything. They say 'wow I really wanna do this, exciting.' "

