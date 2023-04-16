Neighbors support West Palm Beach officers in Run with the Cops

While police officers were out patrolling and serving their neighborhoods Sunday morning, more than 300 people laced up their sneakers to support them.

It was a beautiful day at the seventh annual Run with the Cops in West Palm Beach.

The event at the Meyer Amphitheater included a 5K, 1K and Kids Dash. Mayor Keith James gave opening remarks to kick off the event.

For officers on hand, this is about going beyond the badge and developing relationships and trust with the community.

“It’s very exciting," Heath Luttier, the race chairwomen, said. "I’m sure a lot of people have been to races but it’s just a great vibe. It’s very exciting especially at the amphitheater.”

She said the goal is "trying to engage the community with their cops, even though their job is so hard, we’re trying to bridge that gap.”

Money raised goes to future officers wanting to keep you safe while also benefiting the West Palm Beach Police Foundation and their mission in the community.

The funds last year helped support their annual Shop with a Cop. More than $50,000 was raised to shop with 350 families for the winter holidays.

