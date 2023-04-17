DeSantis says new Disney bill coming from Florida Legislature

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday afternoon that the state Legislature is working on a new bill regarding Walt Disney World and the controversy surrounding its management.

He said it will nullify the agreement the previous Reedy Creek board made with the company, which ceded much of its power to Disney.

"We have a government of laws ... not men," DeSantis said, "and that includes the law being superior to big corporations, even corporations as big and powerful as Walt Disney Company. They are not superior to the laws that are enacted by the people of the state of Florida."

In February, DeSantis signed a billthat gave him control of Disney World's self-governing district, punishing the company over its opposition to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law.

Monday's new conference is speaking at the Reedy Creek Administration Building.

The governor was joined by Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson.

