FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 17, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Stormy start to Monday, and another round of showers and storms will develop again throughout the afternoon.

A line of storms is coming in from the southwest with strong to severe storms.

Frequent lightning, heavy rain that may cause flooding, and gusty winds of 60 miles per hour are the main weather threats with these storms on Monday morning and afternoon.

Parts of the area are under a risk of excessive rainfall. Therefore, localized flooding is possible, especially in eastern Palm Beach County.

A cold front is moving through the area later Monday and will clear to the south by Monday evening. After a very stormy end to the weekend and a stormy start to the new week, sunshine and pleasant weather returns on Tuesday.

Forecast high for Monday is mid 80s, then low 80s behind the front for Tuesday afternoon.

It will be dry again on Wednesday with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. Then rain chances creep back up late week and into the weekend, along with temperatures.

