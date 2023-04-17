Gas stations in South Florida experiencing fuel shortages

Several gas stations across South Florida are experiencing fuel shortages on Monday because of this past week's historic flooding.

WPTV found at least two gas stations at Southern Boulevard and South Dixie Highway and Forest Hill Boulevard and South Dixie Highway, both in West Palm Beach, without gas on Monday morning.

On the Treasure Coast, there's no gas at a Mobil station on U.S. 1 and Jensen Beach Boulevard near the Treasure Coast Mall, or at a 7-Eleven on Bridge Road and U.S. 1 in Hobe Sound.

No gas here at the Mobil on US1 and Jensen Beach Blvd near the Treasure Coast Mall. @GasBuddy reports the recent flooding in #FortLauderdale is to blame. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/2iqUvvXmml — Derek Lowe (@DerekLoweNews) April 17, 2023

Officials from Port Everglades said last week's historic flooding caused issues in the distribution of fuel in the area.

Roads in and out of the fuel farms were flooded, which did not allow fuel trucks to get to gas stations.

Port Everglades officials issued a statement, asking the public to "remain patient" and insisting that relief is on the way.

On Twitter, Patrick De Haan at GasBuddy said all drivers "should either delay refueling or only fill part of their tank- panicked motorists and filling will exacerbate the delays and further strain the system, causing restoration to take much longer. For the next few days, motorists are urged to hold back."

De Haan added that buying smaller quantities of gas will "reduce the backlog in deliveries and lessen the strain on the system."

Statement regarding gas supply situation in Florida: There is plenty of gasoline. Due to a temporary shut down and tremendous rain, trucks and loading is running behind schedule. This is a delicate time as motorists that fill unnecessarily further strain the system. 1/3 — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) April 16, 2023

AAA said Port Everglades is the hub for about 40% of the gas that sails into the state.

"The good news is that operations have reportedly been restored at Port Everglades and gasoline supplies in the region should return to normal very soon," AAA said in a news release. "It's just a matter of filling the gasoline trucks at the terminals and delivering the fuel to the gas stations that need it."

