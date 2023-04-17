Man riding skateboard fatally struck by private ambulance

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT
A 23-year-old man riding his skateboard was struck and killed by a private ambulance on U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce, police said.

Witnesses told police the man was riding a skateboard when he attempted to cross the highway in front of an All County Ambulance that was traveling north shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

The man was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the crash remained under investigation Monday. Anyone with information was asked to call police at 772-979-1482 or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-273-8477.

