Miami's Wong says he's leaving school for NBA draft

Isaiah Wong is going to try to make the jump from the Final Four to the NBA.

The Atlantic Coast Conference's player of the year this season announced Monday that he intends to forgo his remaining eligibility and leave Miami for the NBA draft. Wong led Miami by averaging 16.3 points per game this season, leading the Hurricanes to a 29-8 record and a spot in the national semifinals.

"I stayed true to who I am while giving everything I've got for this team and for a city that has become a second home and an extension of my family," said Wong, a 6-foot-4 guard from New Jersey. "I would do it all over again. With that said, I'm turning the page to the next chapter of my career to pursue my dreams of playing in the NBA."

Wong has tested NBA waters before but opted to return to the Hurricanes after exploring his draft prospects. This time, he's moving on — meaning he will be at least the second Miami starter from the Final Four team not to be back next season. Jordan Miller, whose college eligibility is exhausted, is the other.

Miller was second to Wong in scoring per game for the Hurricanes this season at 15.3 per contest.

"Coaching Isaiah Wong has been one of the most enjoyable experiences of my career. My staff and I are so happy for Isaiah for all he has accomplished," Miami coach Jim Larrañaga said. “We are excited for him as he continues to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA and look forward to supporting him in any way we can to make that a reality."

Wong finishes his Miami career with 1,866 points, fourth-best in school history. He's a three-time All-ACC player and helped Miami to both the Elite Eight last season and the school's first Final Four trip this season.

The Hurricanes lost in the national semifinals to eventual champion Connecticut.

"His passion for winning set the tone for our locker room chemistry and he helped Miami basketball reach heights it never has before," Larrañaga said. "Isaiah is unquestionably one of the greatest athletes in the history of our school and we cannot wait to see what he accomplishes as a professional."

