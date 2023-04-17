Shooting injures minor in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A minor was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Delray Beach, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the 600 block of Auburn Avenue.

The minor, whose age has not been released, was found shot in a parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Delray Beach Fire Rescue personnel.

Police said the shooter has not been found.

No other details were immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Landlord cuts off water, electricity in apparent effort to get renters to leave
Fort Lauderdale to chlorinate water distribution system for 1 month
Man faces first-degree murder charge after extradition from Texas
Brightline plans St. Lucie bridge closings for modifications starting Sunday
Fort Lauderdale flooding causes gasoline shortages

Latest News

EF0 tornado damages homes in Brevard County
Man riding skateboard fatally struck by private ambulance
'I just don’t like it': Antisemitic flyers found in Lake Park, Riviera Beach
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) runs after a catch against the New England...
South Florida native Chosen Anderson signed by Dolphins