Shooting injures minor in Delray Beach
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A minor was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Delray Beach, according to police.
The shooting occurred in the 600 block of Auburn Avenue.
The minor, whose age has not been released, was found shot in a parking lot.
The victim was taken to the hospital by Delray Beach Fire Rescue personnel.
Police said the shooter has not been found.
No other details were immediately available.
Scripps Only Content 2023