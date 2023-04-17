South Florida native Chosen Anderson signed by Dolphins

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) runs after a catch against the New England...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) runs after a catch against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
First he changed his name. Then he changed his team.

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they've signed free agent wide receiver Chosen Anderson.

Anderson was previously known as Robby before changing the spelling to Robbie ahead of the 2022 season.

The South Florida native, who grew up in Fort Lauderdale and played at South Plantation High School, changed his name again in February.

Anderson spent his first four NFL seasons with the New York Jets. He played for the Carolina Panthers from 2020-22 before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in October. He was released by the team in March.

An undrafted free agent out of Temple, Anderson has caught 375 passes for 4,956 yards and 29 touchdowns in his career. He's also rushed 16 times for 98 yards.

