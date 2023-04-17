Storms flood roads, knock out street lights in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong storms rocked the Treasure Coast Sunday night into Monday.

In Martin County, several street lights were out and roads were flooded, leaving some residents stranded.

At a Publix in Jensen Beach, some cars were stuck due to the high waters. But by early Monday morning, the water had started to recede.

Some residents said this storm was one of the worst they've seen recently.

"It's crazy. I came here to buy some stuff and I got stuck with my car," a shopper at Publix said.

"They came in each direction, so I had to get home. And the lightning was brutal," another resident said.

WPTV is checking with local law enforcement to see if any roads remain closed or if any street lights are still out.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Landlord cuts off water, electricity in apparent effort to get renters to leave
Earl Lape, 61, chose to take home the lump-sum option of $21.8 million.
No joke: Man wins largest Lotto America jackpot of $40M on April Fools’ Day
Sailfish spotted under Blue Heron Bridge
Fort Lauderdale to chlorinate water distribution system for 1 month
Family of Fort Pierce woman shot and killed bring attention to investigation

Latest News

4 things you can do with your old cell phones and devices
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez knocks the ball from Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler during the first...
Jimmy Butler, Heat beat Bucks 130-117 in playoff opener
All eyes on new faces during Owls spring game
Neighbors support West Palm Beach officers in Run with the Cops