Wellington High without power; air conditioning, phones, internet impacted

Wellington Community High School is without power on Monday and the outage is impacting services at the school, including air conditioning, phones, and internet.

In a callout to parents and guardians, school officials said power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m., based on the latest update from Florida Power and Light.

The school, located at 2101 Greenview Shores Boulevard, is currently operating on generator power and this is a "regularly scheduled instructional day."

However, the school does not have air conditioning, operating phones, or internet.

"District maintenance teams are working on providing assistance," the callout said.

For parents who want to pick their children up from school, early dismissal procedures are in place.

