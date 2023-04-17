Wind damage reported in Palm Beach Gardens from strong storms

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong storms blew through northern Palm Beach County on Monday, prompting a tornado warning for parts of Palm Beach Gardens.

The National Weather Service said the storms caused winds damage, including reports of trees and power lines down blocking westbound lanes of Alternate A1A.

It is currently unknown if the damage was from straight-line winds or a tornado.

Wind damage was reported in Palm Beach Gardens on April 17, 2023, which included downed trees...
Wind damage was reported in Palm Beach Gardens on April 17, 2023, which included downed trees and power lines.

The tornado warning, which was issued just before 1:30 p.m., was also in effect for Riviera Beach and North Palm Beach, but there have been no reports of damage in those municipalities.

WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist John Gerard said a few more showers and storms are redeveloping Monday afternoon but they are scattered and not expected to become severe.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Landlord cuts off water, electricity in apparent effort to get renters to leave
Fort Lauderdale to chlorinate water distribution system for 1 month
Man faces first-degree murder charge after extradition from Texas
Brightline plans St. Lucie bridge closings for modifications starting Sunday
Fort Lauderdale flooding causes gasoline shortages

Latest News

New golf course features lush greenery, new technology
Miami guard Isaiah Wong shoots over Texas guard Marcus Carr in the first half of an Elite 8...
Miami's Wong says he's leaving school for NBA draft
A Delta baggage train drives on the closed runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International...
Thunderstorms prompt ground stop at Fort Lauderdale airport
Get Savvy in :60 - How to get luxury flooring without tearing up your tile
Get Savvy in :60 - How to get luxury flooring without tearing up your tile