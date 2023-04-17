Wind damage reported in Palm Beach Gardens from strong storms

Strong storms blew through northern Palm Beach County on Monday, prompting a tornado warning for parts of Palm Beach Gardens.

The National Weather Service said the storms caused winds damage, including reports of trees and power lines down blocking westbound lanes of Alternate A1A.

It is currently unknown if the damage was from straight-line winds or a tornado.

Wind damage was reported in Palm Beach Gardens on April 17, 2023, which included downed trees and power lines.

The tornado warning, which was issued just before 1:30 p.m., was also in effect for Riviera Beach and North Palm Beach, but there have been no reports of damage in those municipalities.

WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist John Gerard said a few more showers and storms are redeveloping Monday afternoon but they are scattered and not expected to become severe.

