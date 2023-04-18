4 people in sinking boat rescued off Juno Beach Pier

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
First responders from several agencies helped rescue four people aboard a sinking boat at the Juno Beach Pier on Monday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

PBFR was assisted by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Coast Guard and TraumaHawk.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., PBCFR units were dispatched to the pier where they found a vessel had capsized and was drifting offshore, the agency said in an inquiry. Reports had one of the four people was unconscious.

The PBSO Eagle helicopter orbited the boat and guided PBFR personnel on jet skis to the area.

PBFR personnel on jet skis help rescue four people on sinking boat off Juno Beach Pierce on Monday night.

The PBSO boat then arrived.

County sheriff's office and fire rescue personnel got all four people onto the PBSO boat, and they were brought to a dock just inside the Jupiter Inlet, PBFR said.

The Coast Guard arrived and remained at the scene.

A patient was brought to Carlin Park, where the TraumaHawk helicopter was waiting. The patient was transferred to the helicopter and brought to a local trauma center.

The other individuals involved did not request transport to the hospital, PBFR said.

