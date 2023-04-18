FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 18, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - High pressure is building over the southeastern U.S., which means dry weather is back, along with a northerly breeze this Tuesday.

There is 0% chance for rain Tuesday through Wednesday.

After a cool morning on Tuesday, the afternoon temperatures will heat up to a comfortable 81 degrees in the Palm Beaches, but only the upper 70s for the Treasure Coast.

Sunny again for Wednesday with a cool morning in the 60s and highs in the lows 80.

The end of week forecast is still nice with only and isolated chance of a shower.

The chance for rain, however, will increase by Sunday to isolated afternoon storms ahead of the next cool front. Sunny and dry weather will filter in behind that front.

