FWC trapper wrangles alligator blocking West Palm Beach road

The scaly residents that call South Florida home are apparently enjoying the heavy rains that many areas of Palm Beach County have experienced the last few days.

Police in West Palm Beach tweeted a photo Monday evening that showed an alligator, which looked to be about 6 feet long, lounging in the northbound lanes of the 4300 block of Australian Avenue.

This area is close to a canal and Lake Mangonia, prime habitat for the reptile.

Why did the #gator cross the road?



Northbound 4300 block of Australian Avenue closed for this wayward jaywalker. We called @MyFWC to handle this offender. pic.twitter.com/spdJhzPYsU — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) April 17, 2023

Police said the "wayward jaywalker" caused the northbound lanes of Australian Avenue to be closed.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper was called to the scene to wrangle the reptile.

All lanes of the road have reopened.

