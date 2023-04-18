Lines form at gas stations as drivers scrounge for fuel

As drivers struggle to find gas amid delivery disruptions caused by historic flooding in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas of Broward County, many are waiting in long lines for the chance to fill up their tanks.

WPTV's Matt Sczesny stopped at a Mobil gas station by the cellphone waiting lot at Palm Beach International Airport on Tuesday morning and noticed a line of vehicles waiting at the gas pumps.

Similar lines have been spotted throughout Palm Beach County.

Lines of vehicles waiting for gas at the UGas station near the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Military Trail in Delray Beach were blocking the intersection Monday night.

WPTV photojournalist Eric Pasquarelli spoke to a man who said he walked to three different gas stations after his truck ran out of gas. He took a gas canister to the 7-Eleven on Southern Boulevard near Dixie Highway and went to a nearby Mobil station, where he got a gallon of gas to take back to his truck.

A woman who drives for Lyft was waiting in line at that Mobil station. She said she was trying to get the tank halfway full so that she could work again Wednesday.

Gas Problems Continue ⛽️



This Lyft driver was on red at the Mobile gas station in WPB. She filled up her tank but listen to her plan as a Lyft driver.#FuelFrustrations @WPTV pic.twitter.com/jmA4Zthhmf — Eric Pasquarelli (@PhotogEricP) April 18, 2023

Port Everglades is home to many of the fuel ships that provide gas throughout South Florida. Port spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said fuel ships continue to make deliveries and that additional petroleum companies have been operating at the port as truck drivers work around the clock to deliver gas to the stations.

