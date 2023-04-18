Lines form at gas stations as drivers scrounge for fuel

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As drivers struggle to find gas amid delivery disruptions caused by historic flooding in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas of Broward County, many are waiting in long lines for the chance to fill up their tanks.

WPTV's Matt Sczesny stopped at a Mobil gas station by the cellphone waiting lot at Palm Beach International Airport on Tuesday morning and noticed a line of vehicles waiting at the gas pumps.

Similar lines have been spotted throughout Palm Beach County.

Lines of vehicles waiting for gas at the UGas station near the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Military Trail in Delray Beach were blocking the intersection Monday night.

WPTV photojournalist Eric Pasquarelli spoke to a man who said he walked to three different gas stations after his truck ran out of gas. He took a gas canister to the 7-Eleven on Southern Boulevard near Dixie Highway and went to a nearby Mobil station, where he got a gallon of gas to take back to his truck.

A woman who drives for Lyft was waiting in line at that Mobil station. She said she was trying to get the tank halfway full so that she could work again Wednesday.

Port Everglades is home to many of the fuel ships that provide gas throughout South Florida. Port spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said fuel ships continue to make deliveries and that additional petroleum companies have been operating at the port as truck drivers work around the clock to deliver gas to the stations.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Gas stations in South Florida experiencing fuel shortages
Landlord cuts off water, electricity in apparent effort to get renters to leave
A lightning strike is suspected to have hit a boat, killing one person and injuring another.
Captain killed, passenger injured after lightning strikes boat, officials say
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Drivers left searching for gas after fuel disruptions

Latest News

Southwest Airlines flights resume after FAA requested ground stop
FILE - Sting performs at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Arlington,...
Sting to sing hits from Police, solo career at Seminole Hard Rock
Former teacher raises money for Project Zawadi
President Biden taps agencies to tackle rising costs of child care