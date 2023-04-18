Martin County deputy accused of shoplifting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A Martin County sheriff's deputy was arrested and charged with stealing from a store in St. Lucie County.

Police outlined four instances since March 1 where Deputy Nelson Garcia used the self-checkout lines at the Walmart, located off Gatlin Boulevard, and proceeded to scan one item while hiding a higher-priced item behind it.

When Garcia was confronted by Port St. Lucie police, investigators said Garcia replied, "I wouldn’t do that. Do you know what I do?"

Police said he pointed at his Martin County Sheriff's Office vehicle while making the comment.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said he has been on patrol with Garcia and this case is personal.

"If he did what is alleged, it would be an act of betrayal that I feel personally that I am as embarrassed about if it were my own sons who did it," Snyder said. "I can say I have enough pain that I can say without exaggeration it feels like I've been stabbed in the back."

Garcia faces four misdemeanor counts of petty theft.

He's currently on unpaid leave.

