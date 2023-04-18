Port Everglades director says facility is catching up with demand for gas

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After Port Everglade’s shutdown led to service stations running out of gas, the port director said tankers are unloading efficiently, and fuel trucks are running in and out quickly to distribute gas.

Port Everglades CEO Jonathan Daniels said progress is being made on getting fuel where it needs to go, as most of the gas that heads to Palm Beach County comes through the port.

Daniels said an eighth terminal is now up and running getting fuel into trucks that come by the port.

There were seven Monday.

There are a total of 12 terminals.

The CEO said that the process of getting tankers to unload fuel at the port and getting trucks in and out after filling up with gas and diesel has become more efficient as the operations at Port Everglades catches up with demand.

“So, the supply is not the issue,” Daniels said. “It’s just getting these terminals and the damage that they had, back on line and to make sure we get the proper flow out into the community.”

Daniels confirms the historic rainfall and flooding shut down the port terminals for a day and a half not just from flooded roads.

By law, terminal operators had to take extra steps to make sure rainfall and flood water did not get into the terminal tanks and contaminate the fuel supply.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Gas stations in South Florida experiencing fuel shortages
Landlord cuts off water, electricity in apparent effort to get renters to leave
A lightning strike is suspected to have hit a boat, killing one person and injuring another.
Captain killed, passenger injured after lightning strikes boat, officials say
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Drivers left searching for gas after fuel disruptions

Latest News

Gas delivery problems fueling frustration in South Florida
Martin County deputy accused of shoplifting
Florida insurance regulators approve 1% 'emergency' fee
Say ‘I do’ this summer at Loggerhead Marinelife Center