Street closure permit denied for 500 block of Clematis

It was a peaceful march down Clematis Street to the West Palm Beach City Hall on Monday in protesting the special event permit denial for a road closure at the 500 block of Clematis Street.

"It's devastating, it's taking away a safe space for our community," Mia Star said.

This eclectic group was angry about the denial.



"A lot of those special events that will take place on Saturdays or Fridays like the drag show will no longer be," Chris Rhodes said.

Since 2020 weekend block parties have been held.



Many people consider Rodney Mayo, the owner of a number of businesses on the 500 block of Clematis, to be the lightning rod of the issue.



Mayo is a former mayoral candidate. He was disqualified after it was revealed that he lived in Lantana and not West Palm Beach. Mayor Keith James filed a lawsuit and won.



"I've reached out to him several times to sit down and talk about issues and see what if any issues with me and he's unwilling to do that," Mayo said.

At the beginning of the City Commission meeting Monday night, the mayor stated he was not renewing the permit.



"The failure to renew a road closure for the 500 block, that is what has happened," James said. "The permit runs out at the end of this month. An application was made to renew that permit for another six months, a road closure permit which falls within the mayor's jurisdiction to approve or deny, and I have denied that motion."

During public comment, some speakers didn't hold back.



"My opinion, the only thing worse thana sore loser is a sore winner and that's you," one woman said.

One man went even further.



"You don't care and you're being vindictive, and it shows," he said.



The current permit ends at the end of the month. Since the new one was denied that means the party is over.



