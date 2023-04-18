'Taco Fiesta' in Lake Worth Beach to feature food from around the world

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
At this weekend's Taco Fiesta in Lake Worth Beach, food lovers will get their chance to celebrate everything about tacos.

The free festival will take place on Saturday, April 22 in Bryant Parkand feature live music from acts like Mariachi De Mi Tierra, authentic TexMex food, vendors, the Homies Creations Car Club, a kids area and more.

Taco Fiesta will feature a national dish from each participating culture in "taco style" to share with the community.

Mexico, Central America and South America food vendors will be on hand.

The fun starts at 3 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m.

