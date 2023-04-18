Woman, 77, shot while sitting on balcony in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A 77-year-old woman was shot Tuesday afternoon in Delray Beach while sitting on a balcony, police said.

The shooting took place at Village Square apartments, located on Village Square Circle.

Crime scene tape was posted around Building 3 at the complex.

Paramedics with Delray Beach Fire Rescue took the woman to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

Police said the woman was an innocent bystander. No other details about her condition have been released.

The city said police were securing the scene, and the community is safe. However, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Crime scene tape surrounds a building at the Village Square apartments after a woman was shot...
Crime scene tape surrounds a building at the Village Square apartments after a woman was shot on her balcony on April 18, 2023.

Several bullet casings were marked with evidence flags at the scene.

Three Delray Beach schools — Atlantic High School, Delray Full Service and Village Academy — were briefly placed on limited movement due to the shooting. The schools returned to a regularly scheduled day by 1:49 p.m., according to the School District of Palm Beach County.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should call Sgt. Casey Kelly at (561) 243-7890.

The woman was shot less than a mile from where a 16-year-old was shotMonday in Delray Beach.

