Zoo welcomes 2 baby bat-eared foxes

By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Cincinnati Zoo introduced two of its newest members to the community on Monday.

Officials at the zoo shared photos of two healthy male bat-eared fox kits which were born on April 6.

Both kits currently weigh over 240 grams and already have their eyes open, according to the zoo’s animal ambassador team. In less than a week, the pair is expected to start eating solid food.

The parents of the new babies, Frankie and Otis, have been mates for years. They have attempted to breed before but were not successful until now.

The team said they made all the necessary preparations once they found out the two were going to be parents for the first time.

The kits are already growing fast and zookeepers said they are trying to soak up every moment they can.

