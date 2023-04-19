Community to celebrate Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team

Mizner Park in Boca Raton will be packed Wednesday evening as the community comes together to celebrate the Florida Atlantic University men's basketball teamand its historic run to the Final Four.

WPTV is a proud sponsor of the free community celebration at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, and WPTV anchor Hollani Davis will emcee the event.

The celebration is open to the public and scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Head coach Dusty May and his Owls will be officially recognized and awarded with a key to the city at 6 p.m.

There will also be food trucks, games, and appearances by the FAU spirit team, pep band, and FAU mascots Owlsley and Hoot.

WPTV on Tuesday spoke to May, who said he's pumped about the celebration and all the support the team has been getting.

"It could not have been any better," May said. "Our student section was was almost at capacity every game. They brought great energy and they had a direct impact on us going undefeated in our home court in our home arena this season."

May added the celebration is to thank everyone who supported the Owl in this historic run.

If you’re planning to attend the celebration, you’re encouraged to bring your own chairs and blankets, but there will also be chairs to rent for $5.

FAU concluded the season with a nation-leading 35-4 record and a last-second loss to San Diego State in the Final Four. It was the Owls' first-ever Final Four appearance, which led to a 10-year contract extension for May, who told WPTV he's committed to "building something great" at FAU.

