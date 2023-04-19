Congress Middle School student arrested after loaded gun confiscated on campus

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A student at a middle school in Boynton Beach was arrested Tuesday after the child was found with a loaded gun on campus, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.

School district police confiscated the weapon without incident from a student at Congress Community Middle School.

In a callout to parents, Principal Denise O'Connor said the gun, which was not used in a threatening manner, was discovered after another student reported to a staff member that they had seen the weapon.

Once school administration received the tip, O'Connor said the student was quickly located, detained and searched.

"I want to commend the individual who brought this matter to our immediate attention," O'Connor said in the callout. "We all play a role in school safety. Thank you to our staff and students for protecting our campus and reporting suspicious activity.

In addition to criminal charges, the student is also subject to discipline under the district's zero-tolerance policy.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Martin County deputy accused of shoplifting
Gas hard to find on Treasure Coast due to ‘panic buying,’ GasBuddy says
Landlord cuts off water, electricity in apparent effort to get renters to leave
Lake Worth Beach man sentenced to 25 years in prison in murder when he was 17
Grandmother, 77, shot while sitting on balcony in Delray Beach

Latest News

Carjacking suspect swims across canal, hides inside home after high-speed chase
'Don't Say Gay' expansion requested by DeSantis approved
Future plans for Palm Beach International Raceway site uncertain
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May reacts during the first half of a Final Four college...
Contract: Dusty May would get $100,000 for getting Owls back to Final Four